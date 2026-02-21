Tredje AP fonden Sells 26,135 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,135 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $244,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.27.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $525.94 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $472.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.