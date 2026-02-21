Tredje AP fonden Sells 17,727 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,434,000 after buying an additional 736,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after buying an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.16.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $258.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.33 and its 200-day moving average is $331.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.10 and a fifty-two week high of $453.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

