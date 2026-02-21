Tredje AP fonden Has $47.19 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 48,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 13,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,074.12. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $27,153,612. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.