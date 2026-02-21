Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,224 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,306,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,873,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,863,000 after purchasing an additional 181,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,407,000 after buying an additional 82,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,011,000 after buying an additional 528,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,848,000 after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $382,675.20. This represents a 58.58% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $53.65 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $105.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

