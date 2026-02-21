Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,043 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.90.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,442 shares of company stock worth $2,271,573 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.