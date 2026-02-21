Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $320.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $582.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

