Tredje AP fonden Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $79,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8%

ADI opened at $355.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $355.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.66.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.