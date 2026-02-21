Tredje AP fonden Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $79,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8%
ADI opened at $355.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $355.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.66.
Analog Devices Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.
Analog Devices News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and management raised Q2 guidance sharply (EPS guidance 2.73–3.03 vs. consensus ~2.36; revenue guide roughly $3.4–$3.6B vs. ~$3.1B), signaling continued demand in data center/AI infrastructure and supporting earnings momentum. Analog Devices surges on earnings beat, strong Q2 guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Core quarter metrics: EPS $2.46 vs. $2.31 expected; revenue ~$3.16B, up ~30% Y/Y — expanded margins and stronger top‑line that validate the guidance. Zacks: ADI Q1 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages hiked price targets and ratings (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Benchmark, Needham, etc.), with several new targets near $400 — the analyst momentum reinforces the bullish narrative and can lift demand for the stock. Investors Business Daily: Blizzard of Price-Target Hikes
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center exposure highlighted in coverage — several pieces note ADI as a momentum play benefiting from AI infrastructure demand and industrial/data-center mix strength. That thematic tailwind is supporting investor interest. Seeking Alpha: AI Narrative Stealing the Show
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum/market interest articles and institutional buying narratives are amplifying the move, attracting momentum traders after the quarter. FXEmpire: Watch as Big Money Boosts Analog Devices
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (March 3) — provides another forum for management to reinforce the AI/data-center story and for analysts to ask detail‑level questions. PRNewswire: ADI to Participate in Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries in the feed appear to show erroneous/zero values (reported “0 shares”/NaN); there’s no clear short‑pressure signal from those data points — treat as unreliable until corrected.
Insider Activity
In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.
The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.
