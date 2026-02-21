Tredje AP fonden Buys 304,607 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,607 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kroger were worth $65,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 87.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $66.30 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

