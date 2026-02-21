Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 315.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Positive Sentiment: Clinical and regulatory wins for oncology: J&J reported strong Phase 1b/2 data for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in head & neck cancer and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy attention and a separate monthly‑dosing approval that can improve patient convenience and commercial uptake. These outcomes support the pharma growth story and were cited as a reason for recent buying interest. RYBREVANT clinical results

Clinical and regulatory wins for oncology: J&J reported strong Phase 1b/2 data for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in head & neck cancer and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy attention and a separate monthly‑dosing approval that can improve patient convenience and commercial uptake. These outcomes support the pharma growth story and were cited as a reason for recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Potential strategic catalyst: reports say J&J is preparing a possible ~$20B sale of its orthopedics unit — a deal could unlock value, boost cash for buybacks/dividends or speed a planned separation, which traders view as a material upside catalyst if executed. Reuters on orthopedics sale

Potential strategic catalyst: reports say J&J is preparing a possible ~$20B sale of its orthopedics unit — a deal could unlock value, boost cash for buybacks/dividends or speed a planned separation, which traders view as a material upside catalyst if executed. Positive Sentiment: Capital investment and dividend support: J&J announced a $1B investment in a Pennsylvania cell‑therapy facility and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.30 — both reinforce the company’s long‑term growth capacity and income appeal for dividend investors. Fox Business on $1B investment

Capital investment and dividend support: J&J announced a $1B investment in a Pennsylvania cell‑therapy facility and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.30 — both reinforce the company’s long‑term growth capacity and income appeal for dividend investors. Neutral Sentiment: Options and sentiment flow: unusually high call buying (41,649 calls, ~45% above typical daily call volume) and amplified options chatter are increasing intraday volatility and can intensify moves without changing fundamentals — watch open interest and directional concentration. Benzinga on options trends

Options and sentiment flow: unusually high call buying (41,649 calls, ~45% above typical daily call volume) and amplified options chatter are increasing intraday volatility and can intensify moves without changing fundamentals — watch open interest and directional concentration. Neutral Sentiment: Positive post‑earnings momentum: coverage (Zacks/TipRanks/others) notes JNJ is up since earnings as investors re‑rate pharma catalysts and dividends — helpful for sentiment but incremental vs. material corporate events. Zacks on post‑earnings move

Positive post‑earnings momentum: coverage (Zacks/TipRanks/others) notes JNJ is up since earnings as investors re‑rate pharma catalysts and dividends — helpful for sentiment but incremental vs. material corporate events. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caveat: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $210 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT sits below the current share price, signaling downside risk and giving traders a reason to trim positions. MarketScreener on Rothschild PT

Analyst caveat: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $210 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT sits below the current share price, signaling downside risk and giving traders a reason to trim positions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent sales by senior executives (disclosed Form 4s) are prompting some investor concern about near‑term profit‑taking and are adding selling pressure. SEC filing on insider sell

Insider selling: recent sales by senior executives (disclosed Form 4s) are prompting some investor concern about near‑term profit‑taking and are adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: ongoing talc litigation and verdict coverage continue to create valuation uncertainty and cap multiple expansion despite operational positives. Yahoo Finance on talc risk

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

