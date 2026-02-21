TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 183.34, a quick ratio of 166.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 18.14%.The company had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 730,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 94,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2,595.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 345,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.