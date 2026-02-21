Towle & Co. Sells 19,483 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

Towle & Co. cut its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for about 2.2% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5,205.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lear by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 22.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $142.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark initiated coverage of Lear with a “Buy” recommendation — a formal analyst endorsement that can draw institutional interest and support the share price; this follows Lear’s Feb. 4 quarter where EPS ($3.41) and revenue ($5.99B) both beat consensus, giving the firm momentum. Benchmark initiates coverage of Lear (LEA) with buy recommendation

Benchmark initiated coverage of Lear with a “Buy” recommendation — a formal analyst endorsement that can draw institutional interest and support the share price; this follows Lear’s Feb. 4 quarter where EPS ($3.41) and revenue ($5.99B) both beat consensus, giving the firm momentum. Neutral Sentiment: AI research commentary (Yann LeCun) highlights that current LLMs still fall short of human-like learning for real-world tasks such as driving — a reminder that timelines for full vehicle autonomy remain uncertain, which keeps the demand curve for some advanced automotive components (and related supplier investments) ambiguous for investors in component suppliers like Lear. Yann LeCun Says LLMs Are ‘Incredibly’ Useful, But AI Still Can’t Learn To Drive A Car Like A 17-Year Old

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $590,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,383.48. The trade was a 24.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lear from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Lear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore boosted their target price on Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.27.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

