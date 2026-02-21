Towle & Co. Has $9.88 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,640 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy comprises 2.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 230.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after buying an additional 1,454,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,028,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 755,310 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $13,445,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 133.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.82) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $16,833,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,583,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,493,274.86. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,385,879 shares of company stock worth $82,719,180. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

