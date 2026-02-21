Towle & Co. Cuts Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Towle & Co. cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,214 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair makes up about 3.5% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.87. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

HF Sinclair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HF Sinclair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and raised profitability outlook: HF Sinclair reported $1.20 EPS vs. $0.83 expected and revenue of $6.46B vs. $6.19B, showing an operating improvement versus the prior year — this underpins the recent rally. Earnings Transcript

Q4 earnings beat and raised profitability outlook: HF Sinclair reported $1.20 EPS vs. $0.83 expected and revenue of $6.46B vs. $6.19B, showing an operating improvement versus the prior year — this underpins the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Dividend boost: The company declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend (≈4.0% yield), which increases cash return to shareholders and supports income‑oriented demand for the shares.

Dividend boost: The company declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend (≈4.0% yield), which increases cash return to shareholders and supports income‑oriented demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiative — Green Trail Fuels JV and branded‑site expansion: Management announced a joint venture and a target of ~10% annual branded‑site growth, signaling strategic diversification into retail/renewable fuel channels that could lift medium‑term revenue visibility. Growth & JV Announcement

Growth initiative — Green Trail Fuels JV and branded‑site expansion: Management announced a joint venture and a target of ~10% annual branded‑site growth, signaling strategic diversification into retail/renewable fuel channels that could lift medium‑term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst movements mixed: TD Cowen raised its price target to $50 (maintains a “hold”), which is essentially in line with current trading and not a clear catalyst. TD Cowen Note

Analyst movements mixed: TD Cowen raised its price target to $50 (maintains a “hold”), which is essentially in line with current trading and not a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Go is on voluntary leave pending a disclosure review — the announcement triggered sharp selling and raised governance and execution uncertainty. CEO Leave Report

CEO Go is on voluntary leave pending a disclosure review — the announcement triggered sharp selling and raised governance and execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud investigations launched by several law firms alleging potential disclosure violations — this raises the risk of regulatory scrutiny, litigation costs and reputational damage that could depress the stock until resolved. Investigation Notice Additional Investigation Report

Multiple securities‑fraud investigations launched by several law firms alleging potential disclosure violations — this raises the risk of regulatory scrutiny, litigation costs and reputational damage that could depress the stock until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrade: Scotiabank lowered its rating on HF Sinclair, adding downward pressure on sentiment amid the governance and legal concerns. Scotiabank Downgrade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

