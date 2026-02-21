Towle & Co. Acquires 179,163 Shares of Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,501 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Zumiez accounts for approximately 2.0% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Zumiez by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,002 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 29.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 422.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, Director Travis Smith sold 9,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $281,404.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,082.90. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Matthew Harkless sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $72,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,898.15. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 46,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Zumiez Trading Up 2.8%

ZUMZ opened at $26.77 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $453.75 million, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $239.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

