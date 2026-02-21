The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Position Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $105,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1%
TJX Companies stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.67.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.
Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies
Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an Outperform rating on TJX, providing direct analyst support that can boost investor confidence. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)
- Positive Sentiment: Broad retail strength: the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) has rallied ~11% over the past year, signaling healthy demand across apparel and discount retailers — a sector tailwind that typically helps large off-price chains like TJX. XRT Is Up 11% But the Real Story Is Which Retailers Are Winning
- Positive Sentiment: Peer beats among retail-related names (Booking, Wayfair, Etsy) show pockets of demand and margin improvement in parts of the consumer landscape, which can support investor sentiment for TJX ahead of its report. Booking Holdings Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y Wayfair Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y ETSY Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, EPS Declines Y/Y
- Neutral Sentiment: Research pieces previewing TJX’s fiscal Q4 highlight analyst estimates and metrics to watch (comps, margin mix) — useful for framing expectations but not a direct catalyst. Unveiling TJX (TJX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage is mixed: some outlets note mixed analyst opinions on consumer-cyclical names including TJX, reflecting varied expectations across the sell-side. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Cyclical Stocks: LCI Industries (LCII), Arhaus (ARHS) and TJX Companies (TJX)
- Negative Sentiment: Some investors trimmed positions ahead of TJX’s earnings release, causing a modest pullback in the stock as traders price in event risk. Popular Retail Stock Pulling Back Before Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Sector caution: Sprouts flagged a soft start to 2026 despite a Q4 beat, highlighting margin and comp risk that could temper expectations for peers if consumers shift spending patterns. Sprouts Farmers Q4 Earnings Beat, Soft Start to 2026 Flagged
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays set a $172.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.
About TJX Companies
TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.
The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.
