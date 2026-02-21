The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,553 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $189,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,629 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 556.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,554,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,787,000 after acquiring an additional 914,594 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -228.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

