The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $199,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.3% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Allstate declared roughly $29.3M in preferred dividends for the Jan. 15–Apr. 14 period — a cash-return signal that supports income-focused holders and reinforces the company’s capital distribution profile. Allstate announces preferred dividends payable April 15, 2026

Allstate declared roughly $29.3M in preferred dividends for the Jan. 15–Apr. 14 period — a cash-return signal that supports income-focused holders and reinforces the company’s capital distribution profile. Positive Sentiment: Allstate is targeting up to $1 billion of limit across Sanders Re III & Sanders Re IV cat bonds — a move that broadens catastrophe risk transfer capacity and may reduce underwriting volatility. Allstate now targets up to $1bn of limit across Sanders Re III & Sanders Re IV cat bonds

Allstate is targeting up to $1 billion of limit across Sanders Re III & Sanders Re IV cat bonds — a move that broadens catastrophe risk transfer capacity and may reduce underwriting volatility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research issued several upward revisions to near-term quarter estimates (Q4 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS were raised), indicating some analyst recognition of stronger near-term operating performance. (Zacks summary available via market data reports.)

Zacks Research issued several upward revisions to near-term quarter estimates (Q4 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS were raised), indicating some analyst recognition of stronger near-term operating performance. (Zacks summary available via market data reports.) Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly from $228 to $227 and keeps an “equal weight” rating — a modest change that still implies roughly ~10% upside from current levels. Analyst price-target note

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly from $228 to $227 and keeps an “equal weight” rating — a modest change that still implies roughly ~10% upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/promotional item: official rules posted for the 2026 Allstate Women’s Tournament Challenge sweepstakes — immaterial for fundamentals but relevant for brand/marketing visibility. Sweepstakes rules

Marketing/promotional item: official rules posted for the 2026 Allstate Women’s Tournament Challenge sweepstakes — immaterial for fundamentals but relevant for brand/marketing visibility. Negative Sentiment: Allstate reported estimated January catastrophe losses of $175M ($138M after-tax), primarily from Winter Storm Fern — a near-term hit to underwriting results that can pressure quarterly earnings. January 2026 Monthly Release

Allstate reported estimated January catastrophe losses of $175M ($138M after-tax), primarily from Winter Storm Fern — a near-term hit to underwriting results that can pressure quarterly earnings. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q4 2027 EPS estimate (from $8.20 to $7.58) and set FY2028 EPS well below the current consensus — items that suggest some downward pressure on longer-term earnings expectations.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,282. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

