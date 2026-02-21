Textron (NYSE:TXT) CEO Sells $749,968.00 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Atherton sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $749,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,395.64. This trade represents a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Textron stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 388.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Textron by 3,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TXT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

