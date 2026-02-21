Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $188.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.82.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $178.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total value of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,118.58. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,704. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $2,320,920 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Roadhouse this week:

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

