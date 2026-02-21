TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2%

PEP stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.92. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 152,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 122.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,500,000 after buying an additional 1,330,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.