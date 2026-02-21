Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Insider Purchases $28,350.00 in Stock

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) insider Shakil Aslam acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 83,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,374.18. This represents a 72.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Talphera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLPH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,382. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.46. Talphera, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLPH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Talphera in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talphera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talphera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talphera by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,661,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 206,957 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in Talphera by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,385,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,818 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talphera by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talphera during the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Talphera during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe.

