Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson started coverage with a Buy and a $450 price target, citing TSMC’s execution and AI-driven demand — a direct analyst catalyst supporting further upside. DA Davidson Assigns TSMC (TSM) a Buy Rating Amid AI Demand Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Company packaging advances plus a new Taiwan–U.S. trade agreement were reported as reframing TSMC’s growth outlook — this supports longer-term revenue from high‑performance and AI chips and bolsters capex visibility. Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging Breakthrough And Trade Deal Reframe Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Social and data platforms flagged a sharp January revenue surge and sustained AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the narrative of multi‑year secular growth and supporting lofty analyst price targets. TSMC Stock (TSM) Opinions on January Revenue Surge
- Positive Sentiment: Notable hedge fund/investor activity (Druckenmiller, Tepper/Appaloosa, 13F interest from other big managers) shows continued institutional conviction, which can amplify momentum. 13F: What Druckenmiller, Dalio, Tepper, & NVIDIA are Buying Appaloosa’s David Tepper Boosts 70,000 Shares in TSMC
- Neutral Sentiment: Patent and co‑packaged optics analyses note TSMC as a leading IP player in advanced packaging/optical interconnects — strategic but longer‑term in impact. Co-Packaged Optics & Optical Interconnects Patent Landscape Analysis 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is repeatedly featured in “best stocks” and investment‑idea roundups (Fool, Zacks). Useful for retail interest but less of an immediate price driver than corporate/earnings news. The Best Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia, Taiwan, Bloom Energy…
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive development — startups (e.g., Taalas) and peer advancements (Micron debates) attract attention but so far don’t displace TSMC’s foundry scale; monitor as a medium‑term watch item. Chip startup Taalas raises $169 million… Is Micron Technology the Next Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and “replacement anxiety” concerns (trade frictions, Taiwan‑China tensions) remain a persistent downside risk that can trigger volatility or disrupt supply chains. Replacement Anxiety
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries and articles asking whether TSMC is “too expensive” could cap near‑term gains if growth expectations cool. Is Taiwan Semiconductor Too Expensive Now?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
TSM stock opened at $370.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $380.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Read More
