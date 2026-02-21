Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $370.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

