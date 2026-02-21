Syon Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Syon Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $342.95 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

