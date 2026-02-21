Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,263,000 after acquiring an additional 112,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,447 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $144.00 target price on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.44.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:DG opened at $150.56 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,573,755.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,666.36. This represents a 28.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

