Synovus Financial Corp Takes $3.59 Million Position in Fabrinet $FN

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,885. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.25.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $546.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $557.60.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

