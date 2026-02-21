Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $817.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $785.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova stock opened at $829.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $846.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

