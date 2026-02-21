Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.52 and last traded at $53.80. 1,568,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,129,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

Trending Headlines about Symbotic

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Get Symbotic alerts:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc/KeyCorp raised expectations and published bullish forward estimates (K. Newman sees Q1 2028 ~ $0.59 EPS and FY2028 ~ $3.12 EPS), and KeyBanc upgraded the stock — a catalyst that supports a higher medium‑term earnings trajectory and underpins analyst-driven buying. KeyBanc upgrades Symbotic (SYM)

KeyBanc/KeyCorp raised expectations and published bullish forward estimates (K. Newman sees Q1 2028 ~ $0.59 EPS and FY2028 ~ $3.12 EPS), and KeyBanc upgraded the stock — a catalyst that supports a higher medium‑term earnings trajectory and underpins analyst-driven buying. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved its rating from “strong sell” to “hold,” and several brokerages now show a consensus “hold.” These changes reduce bearish pressure but stop short of a clear buy signal, leaving sentiment mixed. Zacks Research Brokerage Consensus: Hold

Zacks moved its rating from “strong sell” to “hold,” and several brokerages now show a consensus “hold.” These changes reduce bearish pressure but stop short of a clear buy signal, leaving sentiment mixed. Negative Sentiment: A senior insider, Maria G. Freve (VP, Controller & CAO), sold 8,306 shares (~93.9% of her direct holdings) in late January for roughly $457.7k, materially reducing her direct stake — a signal some investors interpret as a near‑term selling cue. Symbotic Insider Sells 8,306 Shares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.85, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The firm had revenue of $629.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $3,450,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Sponsor Iii (De) Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $186,235,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,590,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,443,900. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,204,212 shares of company stock valued at $385,123,962. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 833.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Symbotic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.