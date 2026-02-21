Swipe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.43 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $88.04 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 672,892,881 coins and its circulating supply is 672,886,414 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
