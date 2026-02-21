Sui Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Sui coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and $405.21 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sui has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s genesis date was April 12th, 2023. Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,846,172,527 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io. Sui’s official message board is blog.sui.io. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,846,172,527.4296656 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.95327142 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 898 active market(s) with $533,656,567.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/.”

