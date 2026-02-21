Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,773,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,485,012,000 after purchasing an additional 272,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,956,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,929,765,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,445,000 after buying an additional 79,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stryker by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,214,146,000 after buying an additional 4,223,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,882,173,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $380.15 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore set a $390.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.94.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

