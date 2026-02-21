Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $884.20 thousand worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.80 or 0.02901527 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies’ needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. Discord, Facebook, YouTube, Github, Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

