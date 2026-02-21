Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Price Performance

BMNR opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $161.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 67,546.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

(Free Report)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Articles

