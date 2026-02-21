Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $1.28 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,057 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 98.4% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $71,089.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,422.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 182,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.27 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

