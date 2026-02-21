Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 3,597 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,306,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,898,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,911,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,527,176,000 after acquiring an additional 207,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,624,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,294,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,320,000 after acquiring an additional 463,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lowe’s Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $284.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $280.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.44. The stock has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

