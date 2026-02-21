Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $525.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

