Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.99 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TMUS opened at $215.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.15.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 594,971 shares of company stock worth $129,410,483 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.