Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.36 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,550. This trade represents a 27.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 343,872 shares of company stock valued at $35,367,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

