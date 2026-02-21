Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

