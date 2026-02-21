Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 256,229 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,229 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for about 1.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.