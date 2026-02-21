State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in MP Materials Corp. $MP

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 420.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MP Materials by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.50 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of MP opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,288,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $17,492,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,805,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,758,774.05. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 723,146 shares of company stock worth $45,767,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

