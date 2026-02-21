State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 15,186 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of FormFactor worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 170.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,345 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 26.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 500,156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 714,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 282,760 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,684,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 617,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.05 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $206,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,252.30. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $697,325.04. Following the sale, the director owned 31,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,399.84. The trade was a 19.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 100,262 shares of company stock worth $7,643,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.