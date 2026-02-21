SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.57 and traded as high as GBX 89. SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 86, with a volume of 283,618 shares traded.

SRT Marine Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.57. The stock has a market cap of £216.37 million, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 1.04.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

