Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.87. 15,246,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 27,217,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 8.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.