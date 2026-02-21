SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 391,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 170,846 shares.The stock last traded at $35.1450 and had previously closed at $35.11.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $740.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

