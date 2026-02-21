SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPSK opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $18.71.
About SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF
