Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Southern from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Get Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Trading Down 1.0%

Southern stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. Southern has a 1 year low of $83.09 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Southern had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.20 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,548,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,179,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,179,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,459,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,004,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,212 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9,099.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,421,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after buying an additional 4,373,271 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 83.8% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,097,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after buying an additional 1,867,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Southern

Here are the key news stories impacting Southern this week:

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.