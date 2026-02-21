SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Major Shareholder Veradace Partners Lp Purchases 105,880 Shares

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp acquired 105,880 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,983.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,008,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,747.52. This represents a 5.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Veradace Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 19th, Veradace Partners Lp bought 8,748 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,848.36.
SoundThinking Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of SSTI stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoundThinking
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SoundThinking Company Profile
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SoundThinking
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.