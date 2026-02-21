SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Major Shareholder Veradace Partners Lp Purchases 105,880 Shares

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp acquired 105,880 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,983.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,008,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,747.52. This represents a 5.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veradace Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Veradace Partners Lp bought 8,748 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,848.36.

SoundThinking Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded SoundThinking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

