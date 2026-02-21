SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) Price Tops $66,950.37 on Exchanges

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One SolvBTC.BBN token can now be bought for approximately $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SolvBTC.BBN has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. SolvBTC.BBN has a total market cap of $1.41 trillion and approximately $0.16 worth of SolvBTC.BBN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SolvBTC.BBN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN Profile

SolvBTC.BBN’s launch date was May 1st, 2021. SolvBTC.BBN’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SolvBTC.BBN is medium.com/@solvprotocol/introducing-solvbtc-bbn-a-liquid-staking-token-for-bitcoin-aac3001b43e4. The official website for SolvBTC.BBN is solv.finance. SolvBTC.BBN’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol.

SolvBTC.BBN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSolvBTC (xSolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. xSolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 1,548.55028886 in circulation. The last known price of xSolvBTC is 66,950.37341268 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC.BBN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolvBTC.BBN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolvBTC.BBN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolvBTC.BBN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolvBTC.BBN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.