SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $13.78. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 1,676,104 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on SFTBY. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFTBY
SoftBank Group Trading Down 3.1%
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 48.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.
A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.