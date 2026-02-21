SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $13.78. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 1,676,104 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFTBY. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.47.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 48.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

