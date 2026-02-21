SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 68,251,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 58,773,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,346.24. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 204,998 shares of company stock worth $4,861,010 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 123,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 694,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 548,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,299,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

